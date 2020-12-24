Reviving death penalty 'ignorance of law,' says ex-CHR chair

The crime scene in Purok 2, Bgy. Cabayaoasan, Paniqui, Tarlac where a mother and her son were shot dead by a policeman neighbor during an argument. Photo from Paniqui Police Station

MANILA - Renewing calls for the revival of the death penalty is "ignorance of the law," a former Commission on Human Rights chairperson said Thursday after at least 2 lawmakers sought to revive capital punishment.

The killing of an unarmed mother and her son in Tarlac last Sunday in the hands of Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca has ignited public anger and prompted calls for the revival of death penalty.

The Philippines, after it suspended death penalty in 2006, has the duty to encourage other nations to do the same after it signed international human rights instruments such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, according to former CHR chairperson Etta Rosales.

"When you argue that let’s bring back death penalty, you don’t know what you’re talking about because you have not looked into studies of the situations of the past, you have not looked at examples of other countries," she told ANC's Matters of Fact.

"Bringing back that penalty is going back to the old days where ignorance of the law, militarization, making use of force is the only solution because you don’t know any better."

Law enforcers are prone to violate the law as they are unaware of it, Rosales said.

"Dapat they should be made aware of the law, dapat matutunan nila ito (they should learn this) in very concrete terms," she said.

The country's budget must also fund the administration of justice and not just augment police resources, Rosales said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Kailangan ayusin ang budget na 'yan upang sa ganun kailangan maayos what has to be changed in the PNP institutions," she said.

(The budget should be fixed to reflect what has to be changed in the PNP institutions.)

"Psychiatrists and psychologists, paramihin mo sila. Kulang na kulang sabi nung isang doctor that deals with PNP psychiatry, 600-700 lang, most of them are in Metro Manila kaya 'yung mga problema ng mga pulis di inaasikaso."

(You should get more psychiatrists and psychologists. They're not enough, according to a doctor that deals with PNP psychiatry. There are only around 600-700 and most of them are in Metro Manila so the police's problems are not resolved.)

The current administration, however, has "cultivated and encouraged" a climate of impunity, Rosales said.

"Mr. President (Rodrigo) Duterte I’m sure will be happy to note that we can have better policemen if they go into this kind of training but of course it contradicts his policy," she said.

The International Criminal Court's Office of the Prosecutor last week said it has found "reasonable basis" to believe that government's 4-year-old anti-narcotics drive spawned crimes against humanity.