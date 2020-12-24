PH reports 1,776 new COVID-19 infections; tally reaches 465,724 on Christmas Eve

A boy wears a face mask as he sells bags in the shopping district of Divisoria in Manila on Friday. Many Filipinos flock to this area to buy cheaper goods as they prepare for Christmas holidays in this predominantly Roman Catholic nation amid government health restrictions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Aaron Favila, AP

MANILA -- (UPDATE) The Philippines announced on Thursday 1,776 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 465,724.

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 7 new COVID-related deaths, or a total of 9,055 fatalities.

There were also 533 additional recovered patients, or a total of 430,490 recoveries.

Areas with the most number of new cases are Quezon City with 128, Davao City with 121, Rizal with 94, Samar with 57, and Bulacan with 56 cases.

Of the 26,179 active cases, 81.4% have mild symptoms, 10.3% are asymptomatic, 5.2% are in critical condition, 2.7% have severe symptoms, and 0.34% have moderate symptoms.

Data from DOH. Graph from ABS-CBN Data Analytics

The health chief reminded the public to continue following health protocols to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The OCTA Research Group previously estimated that the total number of cases in the country may reach 480,000 by the end of the year.

Since the start of the pandemic, 78.7 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, 1.73 million have died and 44.3 million have recovered. More than 32 million people are currently infected with COVID-19.

