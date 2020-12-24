On Christmas, Palace tells Filipinos to 'give more compassion, understanding and patience'

People wearing face masks and face shields as preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) attend the first of the 9-day novena mass outside the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Parañaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines, December 16, 2020. Lisa Marie David, Reuters

MANILA — Malacañang on Christmas Eve urged Filipinos to "give more compassion, understanding and patience to our fellowmen" as the country continued to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of calamities.

The calamities and the pandemic "brought fear and sadness," said President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.

"Amid these challenges, there are silver linings that we can be thankful for. May this Christmas be filled with hope, peace and joy," he said in a statement.

"As we celebrate this season, we call upon all Filipinos to remember to share our blessings to our brothers and sisters who have been badly affected by natural or personal tragedies. I hope that we give more compassion, understanding and patience to our fellowmen," he added.

Roque also told Filipinos it was "high time that we collectively unite as one nation and one people for a better Philippines."

"Ako, kasama ng aking pamilya at ang Office of the Presidential Spokesperson, ay bumabati sa inyo ng isang ligtas at mapayapang Pasko!" he said.

(I and my family at the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson greet you a safe and peaceful Christmas!)

The Philippines has tallied about 464,000 coronavirus infections. To prevent further spread, the government has urged the public to celebrate Christmas only with their immediate families.

