'Key suspect' in 2015 Samal Island abduction arrested in Manila

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced Thursday the capture of a "key suspect" in the Samal Island kidnapping that took place in 2015.

PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas identified the suspect as Jehan Aklul, alias Khalid Akhalul/Abu Khalid, who was arrested in his Manila residence past 1 a.m. Thursday.

Aklul was a "key suspect" in the kidnapping of three foreigners and a Filipina from a resort, according to Sinas.

The captives included Canadians John Ridsdel and Robert Hall, Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad, and Filipina Marites Flor.

Ridsdel and Hall were killed by the bandits after their families failed to meet ransom demands.

Flor was released in June 2016, while Sekkingstad followed after three months.

Sinas said Aklul was the subject of an arrest warrant by the Panabo City Regional Trial Court over charges of kidnapping with homicide.

Also arrested was Mohammad Amara Muslimin, who was living in the same residence as Aklul's, after he was allegedly caught in possession of explosives.

