Duterte hopes Christmas will be reminder of 'hope even in darkness, poverty, suffering'

Residents wait for their turn to have pictures taken in front of a giant Christmas tree in Pinaglabanan Shrine on Dec. 10, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said he hoped that Christmas would remind Filipinos to "have hope even in darkness, poverty and suffering," despite the COVID-19 pandemic and several calamities.

This year "has been a trying time for all of us," as "many lives were lost and forever changed," said Duterte.

"But through it all, we continue to survive and rise because of our unity, strength and indomitable spirit of [the] Filipino. This Christmas season, let the story of Jesus Christ's birth remind us that we should always have hope even in darkness, poverty and suffering," he said in a taped message.

"Let us also allow Christ into our lives so that we could bring love and cheer not only to our families and friends but also to those who are most in need. May we all have a meaningful celebration and let us be hopeful for the better days ahead," he added.

The President is in his hometown Davao City to celebrate Christmas, his spokesman Harry Roque earlier said.

The Philippines has tallied 464,000 coronavirus infections, which have spurred curbs on the Christmas celebration, including a ban on mass gathering.

A record-low of Filipinos expect that their Christmas will be joyous, according to a survey by the Social Weather Stations.