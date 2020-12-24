DFA reports 8 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos; total now at 12,828

MANILA -- The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 12,828 on Thursday as 8 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 8 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,576, as 8,341 of those infected have recovered, while 911 have died.

24 December 2020



Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 803 in the Asia Pacific, 309 in Europe, 2,402 in the Middle East and Africa, and 62 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far affected 465,724 people. The tally includes 9,055 deaths, 430,490 recoveries, and 26,179 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 78.7 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.73 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

