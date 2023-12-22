Transport drivers, operators hold protest amid Christmas rush traffic

MANILA — A number of drivers and operators, along with members of some progressive groups, gathered at Monumento Circle in Caloocan City on Friday amid the Christmas rush traffic as they continue to protest the looming phaseout of traditional public utility vehicles (PUVs).

Mar Valbuena, leader of transport group Manibela, said the protest rally started at 2 in the afternoon.

He said the number of protesters peaked at about 2,000 at around 5 or 6 in the evening.

Protesters occupied at least three lanes at the Monumento Circle, causing heavy traffic in the area.

The protests will continue during the holiday season, Valbuena said.

“Tuloy-tuloy po ito. Hindi po ito matitigil kung hindi mapakikinggan. Maga-announce kami sa mga susunod na araw, may malaki pang pagkilos tungkol dito,” he told ABS-CBN News.

The protesters lamented the December 31 deadline for the consolidation of jeepney operators into cooperatives, as part of the modernization program that would put a large number of jeepneys out of commission if their franchise is not renewed.

Should the government push through with its plan, Valbuena said more than 300,000 people all over the country could lose their jobs.

Valbuena called on other members of transport group to join the protests.

“Lalo na sa mga operators na nasa bahay lang, magkaisa po tayo, makiisa kayo. Hangga’t andyan ang PUVMP, kahit na naka-consolidate, naka-umang ang phaseout,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier said in a statement that 70 percent of all operators have already committed to and consolidated under the PUV Modernization Program, adding that the minority should not be allowed to cause further delays for the majority.