Passengers crowd PITX to catch ride home to provinces

Passengers wait for their designated bus at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Paranaque City on December 22, 2023 as travelers heading to the provinces. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Passengers at Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) trooped to the terminal Saturday, with many hoping to catch last-minute trips to the provinces.

As of 6 p.m., more than 150,000 have passed through the terminal, with more expected leading up to Christmas eve.

With the stream of passengers filling the terminal, some passengers experienced delays to their trips.

"Kanina pa delay ang bus namin, baon na lang ng pasensya basta makauwi lang," Lemuel Penecitos said.

Terminal officials advised passengers to arrive early and secure tickets to avoid delays.

Meanwhile, at the NAIA terminal, queues were a little longer, with passengers arriving for their flights.

Airport authorities expect 145,000 people to pass through the airport, slightly higher than last year.

With the expected heavy traffic to and from the airport, some passengers opted to come early for their flights.

"Inagahan nga namin papunta dito sa airport kasi akala namin medyo matraffic, goods naman pala," passenger Gon Raymundo said.

Heavy traffic was reported from roads leading to the airport, so authorities advised passengers to arrive earlier for their flights.

