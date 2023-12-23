Last-minute shopping spawns traffic, crowds

Shoppers flocked to the Tutuban Night Market in Divisoria, searching for discounted Christmas items. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Two days before Christmas, the number of visitors in Divisoria has increased due to the last-minute Christmas shopping rush.

People also flocked to supermarkets for Noche Buena supplies, causing a slowdown in traffic on main roads.

"Kasi po every year, 1 day lang kami pumunta dito sa Manila... Masaya naman po dito, kahit siksikan," said Julie Anne Ilagan.

"Mas mura kasi ang tinda dito," said shopper Georgia de Vera.

Despite the crowded condition, shoppers found joy in the festive atmosphere, and vendors were pleased to make sales.

"Okay naman, kahit papaano, nakakabenta, nakakaraos," said Jo Grande.

Some opt for alternative markets around Monumento in Caloocan to avoid the congestion in Divisoria or Baclaran.

Shoppers cite proximity and reasonable prices as reasons for choosing these markets.

"Ganun din ang presyo sir, kaunting diperensya lang," said Joselito Lucasio.

"Mas malapit po para di hassle sa biyahe," said Rosemarie Manalo.

Meanwhile, supermarkets were bustling with people preparing for their Noche Buena feast, purchasing pasta, fruit cocktail ingredients, and various meats.

"Sunud sunod po ang Christmas party kaya ngayon lang ako nagkaroon ng time na mamili," said Shery Abante.

"Sobrang busy ng schedule, ngayon lang nakahanap ng schedule for grocery talaga," said Jenny Dueñas.

Meanwhile, the overall traffic flow along EDSA and parts of the North Luzon Expressway slowed due to the rush of shoppers and travelers.