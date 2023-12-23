Firework-related injuries climb to 8; fresh cases all children

Filipino doctors treat injured revelers at a hospital during New Year's 2023 celebrations in Manila. Firecracker-related injuries have risen during the turn-of-the-year festivities, according to the Department of Health. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Four new firework-related injuries were tallied by the health department, bringing the total to 8 with all fresh cases being children aged 8 to 12 years old.

Of the new cases, three used illegal fireworks.

The DOH also urged parents to refrain from giving fireworks to kids in their latest advisory.

"Parents should watch over their children and lead by example by using noise-making alternatives," DOH said in a statement.

Local authorities were urged to promote community fireworks displays and refrain from lighting up fireworks at home.

"Police, mayors, and barangay captains can stop the sale and use of illegal fireworks and promote community fireworks display instead of household use," they said.

New Year festivities are expected to ramp up as merry-goers seek to make up for lost time due to restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last three to four years.