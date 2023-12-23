Fewer passengers logged at NAIA departure area ahead of Christmas

Outbound travelers queue at the NAIA 3 check-in and immigration counters at the on December 22, 2023 as holiday travelers head to various ports in the run-up to Christmas. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Despite the holiday rush, the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) notably lacked crowds on Saturday, with a few passengers trying to catch flights before Christmas Eve.

The check-in counters presented a much more organized scene compared to the previous day, when the airport witnessed a significant surge in people.



Conversely, the arrival area was lively, leading to a slight traffic build-up towards NAIA's arrival section.

One passenger, Gon, is heading to the province to celebrate Christmas with family, prompting an early visit to NAIA on Saturday.



"Papunta ng Gensan, uuwi kami doon together with my relative," he said.



To his surprise, Gon experienced a seamless journey to the airport with no signs of traffic. "Inagahan nga namin papunta dito sa airport kasi akala namin medyo matraffic, goods naman pala," he said.



The Department of Transportation anticipates a passenger volume of 140,000 to 145,000 until today before Christmas Eve.



