MANILA — Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez has filed a bill that seeks to create additional congressional districts.

“Legislative districts are hereby reapportioned with a minimum population of at least four hundred thousand per district based on the 2017 Census provided that no existing district shall be deprived of its representation. Each city with a population of at least 250,000 or each province shall have at least one representative,” Rodriguez’s House Bill 6651 read.

In justifying the bill, Rodriguez cited the constitution, which stated, "Within three years following the return of every census, the Congress shall make a reapportionment of legislative districts based on the standards provided in this section."

Rodriguez pointed out that Congress does not make the reapportionment of legislative districts within 3 years of the return of every census as mandated by the Constitution.

“Instead, new legislative districts are created through laws which are usually influenced by political motivations. Based on the result of latest Census, there should now be a reapportionment of the legislative districts of the country,” he said.

There are currently 312 congressmen, including 251 district representatives and 61 party-list representatives.