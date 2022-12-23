Reina Mae Nasino visits the tomb of her 3-month-old baby. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Activist Reina Mae Nasino visited on Friday the tomb of her baby, River Emmannuelle, a day after she secured temporary freedom from 3 years of detention.

Nasino was under detention when she gave birth and was separated from her newborn baby at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. At 3 months old, River passed on before she could be reunited with her mother.

“Wala naman pong ina na dapat mapalayo sa anak. Dapat hindi po talaga maulit yun, dahil hindi lang po ako ang nakaranas po noon,” Nasino told ANC earlier in the day.

(No mother must be separated from her child. That must not happen again, because I am not the only one who experienced that.)

“Marami pong kababaihan ang nakakaranas po noon, yun sa iligal na inaaresto tapos inilalayo sa anak,” she added.

(Many women have been illegally arrested and taken away from their children.)

A teary-eyed Nasino arrived past 3 p.m. at the Manila North Cemetery with her mother and some friends. This was her first visit to her daughter's tomb since Baby River was laid to rest in October 2020.

Nasino lit candles, offered white flowers, and brought her "Sleeping Baby River" painting, which she did while in detention.

Prior to the visit, Nasino held a press conference with fellow activists Alma Moran and Ram Carlo Bautista, who were arrested with her in Tondo, Manila in November 2019 for alleged illegal possession of firearms and a grenade.

The trio walked free on Thursday after posting bail.

Nasino said she was happy to celebrate Christmas with her family for the first time in 3 years.

"Wish ko sa Pasko na magtuluy-tuloy na itong paglaya namin at sana mapalaya na lahat ng political prisoners sa bansa," she said.

(My Christmas wish is our continued freedom and the release of all political prisoners in the country.)



Nasino's mother Marites Asis said her Christmas wish has been granted with her daughter's release.

"Granted na ang wish ko sa Pasko kasi makakasama na namin ang anak ko," she said.

(My wish has been granted because I'm now with my daughter.)

Nasino and her fellow activists said their years in detention would not stop them from fighting for their advocacies.

"Mas titindig na ngayon," said Bautista.

A Manila court had said 2 witnesses that the prosecution presented against the 3 activists — a barangay or village chairperson and a policeman tasked to photograph the operation — “failed to identify the accused and which firearm was recovered from each of them.”

But the court made clear it wasn’t going to delve into the validity of the search warrants, which is pending before the Court of Appeals.

The appellate court, in September, voided the search warrants used in the operation against the activists due to conflicting addresses, but the case is still pending because the Office of the Solicitor General asked the CA Twelfth Division to reconsider its ruling.

Progressive and human rights groups have alleged that Nasino’s arrest is part of a government crackdown against persons perceived to be leftist or left-leaning.

— With reports from Mike Navallo and Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News

