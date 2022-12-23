P8.5-M smuggled 'ecstasy' seized in Laguna

Photos courtesy of BOC NAIA

MANILA — Bureau of Customs and anti-narcotics agents seized more than 5,000 tablets of ecstasy party drug shipped to the Philippines from France in an operation in Laguna last Wednesday.

In a press release, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) said the pink tablets were found concealed in plastic along the sides of a cardboard box containing 6 stuffed toys.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested in Bgy. Dita, Sta. Rosa, Laguna after receiving the package in a controlled delivery operation conducted by the BOC NAIA, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG).

The BOC said the woman presented a fake ID with the name of the consignee.

She is now under custody for violation of drug and Customs laws.

Last week, over 2,000 ecstasy pills from France hidden in a foot massager were intercepted by the BOC NAIA after being sent to a consignee in Pasig City.

Other anti-drug operations by the bureau unit this month also yielded prohibited substances such as shabu and cannabis oil from air-delivered parcels.

In mid-December, the BOC NAIA said it had completed a total of 36 drug busts and seized drugs with an overall estimated street value of P443.26 million.