Nasino to visit baby for first Christmas since detention

MANILA – For their first Christmas together in three years, Maritess Asis and her daughter Reina Mae Nasino are visiting baby River.

River is Nasino’s 3-month old daughter, whom she lost while she was under detention in 2020 for alleged illegal possession of firearms and a grenade.

Born pre-mature in July 2020, River was separated from her mother in August after a court denied Nasino’s plea to stay in a hospital for a year to take care of the newborn. The baby eventually succumbed to pneumonia.

“Wala naman pong ina na dapat mapalayo sa anak. Dapat hindi po talaga maulit yun, dahil hindi lang po ako ang nakaranas po noon,” Nasino said a day after she was temporarily freed by the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 47.

(No mother must be separated from her child. That must not happen again, because I am not the only one who experienced that.)

“Marami pong kababaihan ang nakakaranas po noon, yun sa iligal na inaaresto tapos inilalayo sa anak,” she added.

(Many women have been illegally arrested and taken away from their children.)

Asked if she would favor the creation of a special facility for pregnant detainees or those with newborns, Nasino said, “Dapat po dahil deserve po ng anak din po yun, yung makasama yung ina niya.”

(That must be, because children deserve to be with their mothers.)

Nasino said she is dismayed with the Philippine justice system after her experiences in jail.

“Pag binabalikan ko po, siyempre po, dismayado din po ako doon sa sobrang tagal ng justice system dito sa atin. Yung proseso po na, yung ganoong kalagayan namin. Parang may pumipigil din sa paglaya din namin…yung kahit yung gusto kong takbuhin yung anak ko, ‘di ko magawa kasi nakapiit nga po kami.”

(When I look back at my experiences, of course I am dismayed by the delays in the justice system. The process we went through..it seemed like there was something stopping our release. Like I wanted to rush my child to the hospital, but I couldn't because I was in jail.)

She said she also understands the problems of the Philippine justice system more deeply now.

“Inosente po kami pero talagang, sunod sunod po yung paghuli sa mga inosente rin na katulad namin…kaya mas tumindi po yung ano na yung pakiramdam ko at yung pag-iisip ko na mabagal po talaga at bulok po talaga yun.”

(We are innocent, yet we are not the only innocent people who have been arrested...that's why I more firmly believe now that the Phili[pine justice system is rotten, broken, and slow.)

Nonetheless, Nasino said she is happy to be home for Christmas.

“Masaya po kami sa naging resulta po na nakahabol po bago po magpasko. Ngayon po kasama ko po yung pamilya ko,” she said.

(We are happy that we got out before Christmas. I am now wit my family.)

--ANC, 23 December 2022