Photo from the Office of the Press Secretary

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has chosen former Associate Justice Dante Osorio Tinga as acting chairman and member of the Board of Directors of the Development Bank of the Philippines, Malacañang said on Friday.

Tinga, who was appointed to the post on Dec. 9, took his oath before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Thursday, the statement read.

His appointment was coursed through the Department of Finance, as this supervises the DBP.

Tinga was an associate justice of the Supreme Court from 2003 to 2009. Prior to this, he was also a three-term House lawmaker representing the Taguig-Pateros District.

Tinga was also the dean of the University of the East College of Law.

The DBP provides financing and resources to government's development programs.

"Its primary objective is to provide banking services principally to cater to the medium and long-term needs of agricultural and industrial enterprises with emphasis on small and medium-scale industries," its website read.