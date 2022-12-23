Marcos Jr.'s YouTube channel gets Gold Play Button

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA—President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has received a Gold Play Button from YouTube, marking a milestone in the video-sharing platform.

In a video, Marcos was seen being handed the Gold Play Button plaque, which he said is a beautiful Christmas gift to him.

Marcos thanked his supporters and subscribers of the Bongbong Marcos YouTube channel.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng sumusubaybay sa atin," he said.

The Gold Play Button award is given to YouTube accounts with 1,000,000 subscribers.

Experts had said Marcos' massive online presence, specifically through his vlogs on YouTube, fostered his perceived approachability as a candidate in the May 2022 presidential polls.

As of Dec. 23, the Bongbong Marcos YouTube channel had about 2.72 million subscribers and it has had a total 136,938,022 views since it was created on November 11, 2009.