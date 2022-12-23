MANILA — Three House lawmakers have filed a bill seeking lifetime validity for Philippine passports issued to senior citizens.

Authored by Representatives Paolo Duterte, Eric Go Yap, Edvic Yap and Jeffrey Soriano, House Bill 6682 seeks to amend the Philippine Passport Act to give lifetime validity for passports issued or renewed at the age of 60.

“The 1987 Constitution guarantees the adoption of an integrated and comprehensive approach to the country’s elderly in terms of their health development as well as other social services at an affordable cost," the authors noted in their explanatory note.

“Hence, in pursuit of providing convenience to the country’s senior citizens, mitigating the exorbitant prices of various services provided to them, and appreciating the elderly's invaluable contribution to the nation's rich history, there is a need to extend the said constitutional mandate even in the service of the application and renewal of the senior citizen's passports," they added.

The lawmakers also wanted to spare the elderly from the "rigorous and long process" of renewing and applying for passports, given "the recurrence of health conditions at old age."

Some 8.7 millions Filipinos are 60 years old and above, the lawmakers said, citing data from the Commission on Population and Development.

