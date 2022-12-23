Vendors peddle cheap toys for people visiting the Divisoria outdoor market in Manila on December 22, 2022, for some last-minute Christmas shopping. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — An infectious diseases expert on Friday warned the public that daily COVID-19 infections may reach up to 5,000 in January due to the holiday activities.

Dr. Rontgene Solante said however that fresh infections may not exceed the figure amid the population's immunity.

"If I’m going to give my projection or possible estimate based on mga previous events and gatherings, I think hindi na tayo aabot doon sa mga 25,000 or 30,000 na nangyari last January of this year because of Omicron variant," said Solante during a public briefing.

"This is something na, more or less, manageable and will—I don’t think we will be getting more than 5,000 cases after the holidays."

Solante said the country must monitor the COVID-19 wave in China, adding that it will have a huge effect globally.

The Philippines must also "check the real situation" in Beijing and not impose border controls easily.

"Kailangan nating makita muna kung ano iyong extent nitong cases sa China and the possibility also of a new variant na puwedeng mag-emerge with this ongoing increase in the case sa China that will also be an important factor kung mayroon mang mangyayaring ganoon," he said.

The Department of Health earlier in the day announced the detection of 4 cases of the BF.7 omicron subvariant.

BF.7 is said to be a sublineage of the globally dominant BA.5 and has been flagged by researchers “due to its potential to be more transmissible than the wild type BA.5 and immune evading properties.”

Based on data from the DOH, COVID-19 cases have been on a plateau from Dec. 16 to 22 at 973 or 5 percent lower compared to the week prior.

Healthcare utilization remains to be low risk at 21.73 percent, while severe and critical admissions make up 10.57 percent of total COVID-19 related admissions.

— with a report from Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

