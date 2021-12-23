Leni team sees survey score rising when campaign period kicks off

Vice President Leni Robredo delivers a speech at the University of the Cordilleras, Baguio City, on Dec. 6 2021. OVP/Handout

MANILA— Vice President Leni Robredo's camp on Thursday said it remains open to negotiations with other presidential contenders to unite opposition votes in the 2022 elections.

"Ang posisyon naman ni VP at ng aming campaign ay bukas kami sa ganyang klase ng pakikipag-usap, pero mahirap sabihin anong mangyayari," Robredo's spokesman Barry Gutierrez told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Sa dulo siyempre, iyong decision has to come from individual candidates," he added.

(The position of VP and our campaign is we are open to that kind of talks, but it is difficult to predict what might happen. In the end, the decision has to come from the individual candidates.)

Robredo trails former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos in a survey on most preferred presidential contenders released by Pulse Asia this week. Over half of respondents said they would vote for him, while 20 percent picked the Vice President.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio led previous surveys before she decided to be Marcos' running-mate. President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter emerged as the most preferred vice presidential candidate in the same survey.

Robredo's unity talks with other presidential contenders, Sen. Manny Pacquio and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, earlier bogged down.

"In a way, ang nagkaroon ng ganoong klaseng unification iyong kabilang campo, nagsanib-puwersa ‘yong 2 posibleng presidentiable. At kita mo naman, talagang tumaas ang kanilang numero, nag-work for them," said Gutierrez.

(In a way, it's the other camp that had that kind of unification. The 2 possible presidentiables joined forces. And you see that their numbers really climbed, it worked for them.)

"Mahaba pa ito, madaming puwedeng mangyari, patuloy naman ang pakikipag-usap," he said.

(This is a long fight, a lot can still happen, and we continue talking.)

He also noted how Robredo and Pacquiao joined forces recently to bring relief aid to survivors of Typhoon Odette.

"Kung puwedeng magtulong sa ganoong klaseng gawain, pupuwedeng mag-usap sa iba," he said.

(If they can unite for that kind of activity, they can talk about others.)

Pacquiao and Domagoso each got the support of 8 percent of respondents in the Pulse Asia survey, followed by Sen. Panfilo Lacson with 6 percent.

Robredo's team remains "confident" that her survey figures will continue climbing, said Gutierrez. He noted she only had an 8-percent voter support in the previous poll.

"Hindi ito speculation. Batay ito sa nakaraang nangyari," he said. "Noong 2015, 2016, ganito rin ang sitwasyon. Humabahol si Leni Robredo sa mga ibang kandidato."

(This is not speculation. This is based on what happened. In 2015, 2016, the situation was the same. Robredo caught up with other candidates.)

Robredo started at the bottom of surveys in the lead-up to the 2016 vice presidential race and eventually defeated Marcos in a narrow margin. He claimed the election was rigged, but the Supreme Court threw out his petition and cemented Robredo's victory.

Gutierrez said their camp needed to fight a "machinery of fake news" and reintroduce Robredo to voters who are unaware of her initiatives as vice president.

"Kumbaga, preliminary pa lang ito na banggaan. Pagdating ng actual na kampanya at magkakaroon na tayo ng televised debates at magkakaroon na tayo ng mas pursigidong pagsusuri ng ating mga kandidato, lalabas iyong totoong lakas ni VP Leni," he said.

(In other words, this is just a preliminary clash. Come the actual campaign and once we have televised debates, that is when we will have a more thorough scrutiny of our candidates. VP Leni's real strength will emerge.)