Pinoy celebrity chef, kinilala bilang “Best in the World” sa Paris

PARIS - Kinilalang “Best in the World” sa katatapos na World Cuisines Week ang Pinoy celebrity chef na si Tatung Sarthou.

Courtesy of ABS-CBN News

Nasungkit din niya ang “Best Celebrity Chef Book” dahil sa kanyang “Simpol: The Cookbook.”

Mga bigating chef mula sa 67 na bansa ang nagpagalingan at nabigyan ng iba-ibang parangal, kasama si Sarthou. Dahil sa parangal sa celebrity chef, proud ang Philippine Embassy sa Paris sa tagumpay ni Sarthou.

“We are proud and we hope that awareness for Filipino cuisines and Filipino culture increases,” pahayag ni First Secretary at Consul Hans Mohaimin Siriban, Philippine Embassy sa Paris.

Si Chef Tatung ay napanood din sa cooking segment ng Kapamilya morning show noon na Umagang Kay Ganda. Bukod pa rito ang kanyang cooking vlogs sa social media at cookbook na “Simpol: The Cookbook.”

Si Chef Tatung Sarthou (kanan) sa cooking segment ng Umagang Kay Ganda ng ABS-CBN kasama si Winnie Cordero (kaliwa) (Image from twitter.com/ukgdos

Hindi man nakarating si Sarthou mula Pilipinas, dumating naman mula Germany ang kanyang ina para tanggapin ang kanyang parangal.

Dahil hindi nakalipad patungong Paris si Chef Tatung ang kanyang ina mula Germany na si Juliana Atillo-Schlotterb ang tumanggap ng kanyang parangal

“Men are able to cook because it is simplified. I think that’s the dynamic in every Filipino. We love presenting, we love the family, we love to present the best even if it’s simplified, even if we have the simplest recipes,” sabi ni Juliana Atillo-Schlotterb, ina ni Chef Tatung.

Nagpasalamat naman ang organizers sa suporta ng Filipino community sa Paris.

“Filipino food and food culture are extremely important. One day when will do again a big event, we will do huge boodle fight to celebrate the end, we hope, of this pandemic,” sabi ni Edouard Cointreau, ang lumikha ng Gourmand Awards.

Noong December 4 at 5 nagbukas ang Le Marche Des Cuisines Du Monde sa publiko.

