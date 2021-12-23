The fresh shipment of Moderna jabs were coursed through vaccine-sharing platform COVAX, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said. Handout photo from NTF.

MANILA— The Philippines on Thursday received more than 1.5 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the German government, authorities said.

The 1,531,000 Moderna shots, coursed through vaccine-sharing platform COVAX, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 past 4 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the country welcomed 1,543,230 doses of government-procured Pfizer shots.

These raise the country's total vaccine arrivals to nearly 200 million, at least 104 million of which have already been administered as of Wednesday.

Based on the government's COVID-19 immunization dashboard, almost 46.4 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while at least 56.7 million are partially immunized.

Over 1.2 million individuals, meanwhile, have received their booster shots.

This developed as Philippine authorities earlier in the day approved the use of Pfizer's vaccine for the inoculation of children as young as 5 years old, just as the country further expands its inoculation coverage.

Government is eyeing to roll out COVID vaccination for children aged 5 and above as early as January, government officials earlier said.

The Philippines aims to fully vaccinate some 54 million individuals by yearend.

WATCH