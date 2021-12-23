A priest who went missing after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in Cebu province last week has been found dead, floating along the shores of Toledo City.

The Cebu Archdiocesan Chancery on Thursday said that Fr. Eliseo “Leo” Fernandez was identified through his celibacy ring.

“Indications were high that this could be Fr. Leo’s due to the ring that has a cross design,” its statement read.

"Despite our pain and sorrow over this unfortunate event, we are thankful that Fr. Leo’s body has been finally recovered."

Fernandez’s brother also positively identified the ring as that of the priest because it also has his name engraved on it, as well as through his garments.

As of Wednesday, there have been 29 individuals reported dead in Cebu province due to Odette, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

— Report from Annie Perez

