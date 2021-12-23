MANILA — The low pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility has dissipated, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

It said no other weather disturbance is sighted around PAR. This follows last week's devastating impact of Typhoon Odette, which reached super typhoon strength, across parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

ABS-CBN meteorologist Ariel Rojas said there will be a surge of the northeast monsoon, or amihan, from Christmas Day until New Year.

Shear line will also bring rains in some parts of eastern Philippines next week, he said.

