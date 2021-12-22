MANILA—Governors whose provinces bore Odette's destructive might of have a common message 6 days since the super typhoon laid waste in their jurisdictions: they need a lot of help.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson of Negros Occidental said the province's 2nd, 5th and 6th districts were severely damaged, adding that a state of calamity has already been declared province-wide.

"But you must understand that most of our disaster funds were used also for COVID-19. So, you know, very small na lang 'yung amount that was left. We had to look for savings, which we were able to do. And with that savings, we decided to buy roofing materials, because I feel if our evacuees can start rebuilding, the faster normalcy will set in," Lacson told Teleradyo.

He said the provincial government has received food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Lacson said that the lack of power supply remained the main problem.

Governor Francisco Matugas of Surigao del Norte, meanwhile, said a shortage of commercial boats hampered relief good deliveries.

"Nakakarating na pero paunti-unti lang, kasi what happened due to the typhoon last Saturday . . . 'Yung Odette, until now . . . It's already 6 days, wala pang commercial RORO vehicles. So 'yung mga relief goods, nandoon lahat sa Surigao naka-pending, except 'yung na-deliver ng mga Coast Guard, Navy boats at chopper," said Matugas, who told national government to send in Navy boats to help move relief goods from Surigao City to Siargao Island.

" ’Yan ang ipinakiusap namin kay Mr. President na tulungan na magkaroon ng transportation, dadalhin 'yung mga goods from Surigao City, kasi na-isolate ’yung island," he added.

Bohol Governor Arthur Yap said he has asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to clear collapsed concrete posts.

"You have to consider na dumating itong bagyong 'to, grabe ang bagsak. Telco lines, communication lines, bagsak din 'yung mga power lines at transmission lines. 'Yung mga poste na 'yun, bato 'yun. Concrete posts 'yun. So hindi 'yan parang mga punong ano, bumagsak sa road tapos pwede mong i-chainsaw and then pwede mong ano, through bayanihan, isa isa niyong hilahin. You cannot do that kasi concrete posts itong mga bumagsak," Yap said, adding that decluttered roads meant delivering food and water would be smoother.

He also requested for generator sets to generate water.

Governor Damian Mercado of Southern Leyte said the province has similar problems, with their roads still not completely cleared.

"Actually ang kulang namin dito 'yung pagkain, water, medicine at saka temporary shelter, tents. Ang problema namin dito kasi walang power, walang tubig, at saka 'yung national road namin dito, OK na. Hindi talaga clear, but nakakadaan na kami. Magdedeliver na sana kami ng food packs sa mga towns namin, kaso ang problema, kulang," Mercado said.

He added the airport was operational and they are ready to receive donations either by land or by air.

"Dito sa Southern Leyte, 80 percent ang damage namin dito, sa mga bahay," he said.

Odette was at one point a super typhoon under US classification when it barreled across central and southern Philippines, smashing wooden houses into pieces, flooding farmlands, and knocking out power and communication lines.

The disaster council has placed the Odette death at 156.