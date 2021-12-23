MANILA— The Food and Drug Administration has approved one brand of anti-viral molnupiravir for emergency use as part of COVID-19 treatment, its chief said Thursday.

Molnarz' molnupiravir can now be given to mild to moderate virus patients aged 18 and above, said FDA Director General Eric Domingo.

The 800mg antiviral drug is given twice a day, he said.

"It should be given as soon as possible after diagnosis at dapat po within the first 5 days after the onset of symptoms," he said during a virtual public briefing.

"It is not recommended for women with childbearing potential, pregnant and lactating women dahil kulang pa po ang datos para masabing safe siya (we still lack data to prove it would be safe)."

Molnarz is a licensee of Merck, Sharp and Dohme (MSD), Domingo said. Several other MSD licensees have applied for an emergency use authorization in the Philippines, he added.

Following the approval of the anti-viral drug, the FDA will stop issuing compassionate special permits, according to Domingo. Hospitals with remaining stocks of molnupiravir may still use them, he said.