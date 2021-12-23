President Rodrigo Duterte distributes relief packs to the families affected by typhoon Odette before proceeding to an evacuation center on Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on Dec. 22, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte said it is "understandable" if slow assistance angered some survivors of typhoon Odette, as damaged roads, flooding, and severed power and communication lines hampered relief efforts.

Duterte, in a speech before residents of Siargao on Wednesday, said authorities "can’t reach some areas due to impassable roads." He added that the small plane that brought him to the area could only bring "one or two sacks" of relief goods.

"The vehicles can’t pass and I don’t want to endanger our people. It’s understandable that you get mad if the aid is slow, but how we will be able to pass through? So we find it difficult to—it’s not here—going to other areas—it will really take a while to arrive," he said, as quoted in a transcript that his office released on Thursday.

But Duterte also assured victims of Odette, "Food will always be provided for as long as there are people who are hungry."

"The problem is we didn’t foresee that your pots got blown away by the typhoon. You must have been—it’s really tough luck because the damage is massive. That’s why, looking at the situation makes me want to cry," said the President.

"We’ll send you pots right away. There’s rice and viand already, all you need to do is just eat. You don’t need to cook anymore. I’m just kidding, I’m just joking around because I feel sorry for the people," he added.





Odette struck last Thursday, the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year. It killed at least 258 people, displaced more than 600,000 people, and destroyed tens of thousands of homes.

Duterte has placed 6 regions under a state of calamity and committed P10 billion for recovery efforts.

"You will receive financial aid by Thursday," he told residents of Siargao, a holiday island popular with surfers.

"I will tell them to fast-track it... All affected areas in Visayas will receive money. If not Thursday, you’ll get it by Friday. We just need to download it and sign some papers in the bank," he continued.

The coast guard has deployed vessels to help in relief work and in trying to reach areas still cut-off, while the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) planned to ferry people to safety, including foreign tourists stranded on Siargao.

"Our food supply is running low. Maybe, in a few days, we will totally run out," Fely Pedrablanca, mayor of Tubajon town in Dinagat Islands, said on Tuesday.

The area, facing the Pacific Ocean, was devastated by the typhoon and she said only nine out of more than 2,000 homes in her town were left standing.

"We're fighting a tremendous disaster. It's Yolanda all over again," PRC chairman and Sen. Richard Gordon told Reuters, referring to one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, which killed 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013.

In the province of Southern Leyte, evacuation centers were also destroyed, said Roger Mercado, acting chief of the public works agency, as he appealed for tents and construction material for his home province.

Damage to infrastructure in Southern Leyte, where residents were also in desperate need of food and water, could reach P3 billion, Mercado told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"The government prepositioned food and non-food items, but they are not enough because many are in need," Danilo Atienza, Southern Leyte's disaster chief, told Reuters.

Foreign aid has started to arrive including from Japan and China, while the United Nations said it was working with partners to help in the areas of shelter, health, food, protection and other life-saving responses.

— With reports from Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News; Reuters