Duterte sorry for delay in aid to typhoon victims

President Rodrigo Duterte tends to the survivors of Typhoon Odette as he visits the affected areas on Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on December 22, 2021. KING King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/file

MANILA (UPDATE)— President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday apologized for delays in assistance for survivors of typhoon Odette, which left a trail of destruction in the central and southern Philippines.

"Bago ako magsabi na good afternoon, mag-apologize muna ako. Maghingi ako ng tawad na napatagal ang response sa gobyerno," Duterte told typhoon-stricken residents of Puerto Princesa City.

"Sa totoo lang hirap din kami dito sa itaas because of the so many places scattered around, at malalayo, island for island—at pati iyong pera," he continued.

(Before I say food afternoon, I will apologize first. I will apologize because the response of government was delayed. We are having difficulties because of many places scattered around, and far apart, island for island—and also the money.)

Odette struck last Thursday, the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year. It killed at least 258 people, displaced more than 600,000 people, and destroyed tens of thousands of homes.

Duterte said a report on the calamity's toll is needed before calamity funds could be released. But he said this would take time.

Instead, he said he raised P10 billion "from my office."



"Kung magdating man sa Pasko, magpasalamat ako sa Diyos. Pero ‘pag hindi, bigyan n’yo ako ng kaunting elbow room. Pero magdating ‘yan, within 3 days andito na ‘yan," he said of the funds.

(If it arrives before Christmas, I will thank God. But if not, give me a bit of elbow room. But it will get here within 3 days.)

In Cebu province where he talked to typhoon-affected residents, he said he would give P50,000 to each person, but only revealed it was a joke after the audience cheered.

"You believed that?… I raised P10 billion by taking off funds from some projects… I wanted that distributed quick to the people in time for Christmas, but the bank can release it right away, especially to people in the mountains. But people in the urban areas can get it first, because you have the machinery and the banks here," Duterte said in vernacular.

"The relief is here. Each box is full of cash. Joke again … just imagine it’s cash," he said.

Duterte also promised Odette survivors: "Maski ngayong Pasko magtatrabaho pa rin ako."

(I will work even this Christmas.)



"Sabi ko mag-overtime kami ang gobyerno hindi magsara maski na Pasko," Duterte said.

(I said we in the government would go on overtime, would not close down even during Christmas."

Duterte said he would visit other typhoon-hit areas and preside over a command conference this Thursday with the military and police in Cebu, where he said even drinking water was a problem.

"I’m here to give you hope," he said.