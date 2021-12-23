Duterte jokes about beautiful women in talk to Odette survivors

President Rodrigo Duterte talks at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on December 21, 2021. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — During his speech to Typhoon Odette survivors in Cebu on Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte talked about beautiful women in the province, joking he wants to take home some of them.

Duterte said he noticed there are many attractive women in Cebu, and that there are families in the province with more than two children.

"I tell you now, limit your children. Two is enough. If you have 5, 4 children, it will be hard for your to send them to school, feed them … that’s why I keep asking Filipinos to stop making babies," he said in the vernacular.

"If you keep making babies, I will come back here, I will bring a pair of scissors and cut your husband’s penis," he said in jest, drawing laughter from the audience.

Duterte has drawn flak many times for his controversial remarks in the past about women which some groups find to be misogynistic or sexist.

As a presidential candidate, he was heavily criticized for saying he should have the first dibs on an Australian woman raped in Davao City 1989.

He also drew the ire of critics for threatening to shoot female fighters in the genitals, and for saying that Davao City has the highest number of rape cases in the country because it has many beautiful women.

