Photo shows the extent of destruction in Dinagat Islands as Vice President Leni Robredo visits the place to assess the situation. OVP/Handout

MANILA — The government said on Thursday it would release P100 million to help residents of Dinagat Islands rebuild houses that typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) smashed to the ground last week.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in a visit to the southern province on Wednesday, instructed the National Housing Authority to provide "housing assistance worth P100-M to typhoon victims in Dinagat Islands whose houses were partially and totally damaged," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

This is on top of the financial aid and food packs that Duterte directed the social welfare department to give residents, said Nograles.

He said the President also met with evacuees and promised to speed up clearing operations.

The Department of Energy will ensure the delivery of gasoline and other petroleum products to the Dinagat Islands, Nograles added.

"We again thank all generous allies in the international community, development partners, organizations, families, and individuals for the outpouring of support and compassion to our people," the official said in a statement.

"We also assure our kababayans that your government continues to work double time in its relief, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts to aid displaced families in hard-hit areas as they begin the process of rebuilding their lives in the aftermath of the most devastating typhoon to hit our country this year," he continued.

Duterte's trip to the Dinagat Islands came days after Vice President Leni Robredo's on Dec. 19.

Robredo said during her motorcycle island tour through the province, "Wala kaming nakitang bahay na nakatayo."

(We saw no house left standing.)

She said residents took shelter at a new building in front of the provincial capitol, which Odette also damaged.

Robredo said weeping residents greeted her team as soon as they landed.

"Iyong impression ko po, parang iyong iyak nila, out of helplessness. Pero at the same time, iyong iyak nila, relief na mayroong dumating," she said, adding that residents told her two choppers passed by the area without landing.

"Sinasabi nila, ‘Akala namin nakalimutan na kami,’" Robredo said.

(My impression is they cried out of helplessness, but at the same time relief that someone came. They said, 'We thought we have been forgotten.')

Robredo's office reportedly extended some P3.5 million worth of cash, food and other forms of immediate aid.

Duterte had said the government will initially raise P2 billion to help areas affected by the typhoon.

Odette made its second landfall exactly a week ago over Cagdianao in Dinagat Islands. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 240 kph around that time.

The typhoon left the Philippine area of responsibility noon of Saturday, causing massive damage in parts of Mindanao, the Visayas and parts of Palawan.