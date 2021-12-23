DINAGAT ISLANDS — The provincial health office of Dinagat Islands is continuing with vaccination efforts despite the province being among those ravaged by Typhoon Odette.

Dr. Jillian Lee, the provincial health officer, said a surge in COVID-19 cases in the province is a definite possibility within the coming weeks.

“Talagang may possibility na magkaroon kami ng (There's a possibility we'll experience a) surge in like after 2 weeks to a month,” she told ABS-CBN News.

This is mainly because of the damage caused by the typhoon to both hospitals and containment centers for cases.

The Dinagat District Hospital suffered 90 percent damage and is now cramming people sick from water-borne ailments and other diseases.

This and other provincial infirmaries lost equipment such as mechanical ventilators and facilities to the storm.

Meanwhile, the provincial care and containment center where cases were housed near the capitol was completely destroyed.

DILG Sec. Eduardo Año & DOH Sec. Francisco Duque III inspect the damage caused by Typhoon Odette in the Dinagat Islands. pic.twitter.com/565iW3LclF — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) December 22, 2021

Home-based isolation could also prove difficult with many homes lost.

Before the typhoon, the province listed 22 active cases.

Vaccinations are being held at the province’s emergency operations center and are open to anyone.

Lee added some residents who feared getting jabs were convinced to get vaccinated.

The pace of vaccinations is slow this time—around 20 people per day compared to 100 daily before the typhoon.

Lee said vaccination could be their only chance to check the spread of COVID-19 or at least prevent severe cases.

“Ang hope lang natin ay mag-continue ang vaccination efforts para kung sakaling mag-spread at least majority of our cases will be asymptomatic or mild.”

(Our hope is to continue the vaccination efforts so that in the event the virus will spread, at least majority of our cases will be asymptomatic or mild.)

Nearly all the wards of Dinagat District Hospital are now unusable due to damage sustained from Typhoon #OdettePH. DDH is the worst-hit of the province’s 3 district hospitals. pic.twitter.com/8NTywWcFAE — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) December 22, 2021

SURIGAO VACCINATIONS HALTED

Across the sea in Surigao City healthcare efforts are focused for now on immediate concerns following the typhoon.

Mayor Ernesto Matugas Jr. said over the weekend the city stopped its vaccination efforts before Odette hit, which also coincided with the national government’s 3-day mass vaccination drive.

The city gym and other schools used as vaccination sites were also damaged by the storm.

Matugas said residents have more immediate concerns to worry about, such as finding food and rebuilding homes.

"Kasi sa ngayon, ‘yong isip ng tao wala muna sa bakuna. So hindi muna kami mag-va-vaccine. Actually ‘yong stock namin kung gustong kunin ng DOH kunin na nila bago mag-expire, ‘di muna talaga iyan ang priority namin,” he told ABS-CBN News on Sunday.

(The people's minds aren't on the vaccine. The DOH wants to take our vaccines before it expires because it's not our priority right now.)

Surigao City still has no power, with telecom lines slowly being reconnected.

Regional health officials are working on the disposition of the area’s more than 5,000 vials of Pfizer vaccines, which need cold storage facilities for preservation.

