'Very possible' for M. Manila to see 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases after Christmas: researchers

Customers look for a bargain as they look at inexpensive Christmas decors and lanterns at the Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Dec. 4, 2020. The government has advised the public to celebrate the coming holiday season by following health protocols, and to avoid large family gatherings and parties to avoid a spike of COVID-19 cases in the country. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A tally of 4,000 new COVID-19 cases per day is "very possible" in Metro Manila after Christmas if the public fails to follow health protocols through the holidays, two members of the academe said on Wednesday.

Coronavirus infections have started to climb in parts of Metro Manila like Caloocan, Valenzuela, Malabon, Quezon City and Makati, as well as in neighboring Rizal province and parts of Bulacan, said Dr. Guido David from the OCTA Research Group.

“Kung tuloy-tuloy siyang tumaas pa, it’s very possible ma-hit natin iyong 4,000 cases per day sa Metro Manila by sometime in January or February,” he said in a public briefing.

(If it continues increasing, it’s very possible that we will hit 4,000 cases per day in Metro Manila sometime in January or February.)

“We are increasing by about a few hundreds lang per day. But it could be that pagdating ng Christmas, after Dec. 25, kung kailan pauwi na ang mga tao, pabalik sa work areas nila or pagdating January…, maaari nating makita ang pagtaas talaga ng numero,” added his colleague Dr. Butch Ong.



(We are increasing by about a few hundreds per day. But it could be that by Christmas, after Dec. 25, when people return to their work or come January, we will see bigger numbers.)

The 4,000 daily new cases is the “critical limit” for placing an area under the stricter MECQ or modified enhanced community lockdown, which happened in August, when COVID-19 infections swamped hospitals, said David.

The COVID-19 uptick is “still at the early stages” and the public “can still keep it or make it go lower,” Ong said.

Ong urged the public to hold Christmas gatherings in open areas with proper ventilation, limit face-to-face conversations to 30 minutes, celebrate with only one's immediate family, avoid going house-to house, observe physical distancing, and wear anti-virus gear.

“This is a different kind of Christmas that we’re going to have this season, pero hindi naman big sabihin na dapat tayo ay hindi masaya,” he told the public.

(But it doesn't mean that we should not be happy.)

“Maaari naman talaga nating ma-prevent ang surge na nagbabanta na… The reason for the season is still there—iba lang talaga ang ating way o paraan ng pag-celebrate,” Ong added.

(The looming surge can be prevented. The reason for the season is still there—our way of celebrating it will just be different.)



Metro Manila, home to around 12 million Filipinos, has recorded 207,162 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Dec. 22, after 342 new infections were recorded. The total is broken down as follows: 7,792 active infections, 3,777 deaths, and 195,593 recoveries.

Nationwide, the cumulative total stands at 462,815, including 24,375 active cases, 9,021 deaths, and 429,419 recoveries.



