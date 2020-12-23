UNICEF: Refrain from bullying daughter of cop in Tarlac twin slay

The crime scene in Purok 2, Brgy. Cabayaoasan, Paniqui, Tarlac where a mother and her son were shot dead by a policeman neighbor during an argument on Dec. 20, 2020. Photo from Paniqui Police Station

MANILA — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in the Philippines called on the public to refrain from spreading photos and videos of the daughter of a policeman who shot dead an unarmed woman and her son in Tarlac province, saying the child was also a "a victim in this situation."

Photos of Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca's daughter have circulated on social media, where netizens have repeatedly "vilified and verbally abused" her, UNICEF said.

"We appeal to the public to refrain from using violent language and posting her photos and personal information. This only causes additional harm, trauma, and stigma to the child," UNICEF said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Children also have the right to be supported through non-violent parenting practices and behaviors from adults to enable them to grow up in a safe environment and reach their full potential," it added.

UNICEF urged the local Social Welfare and Development Office to provide psychosocial support and other needed child protection services to all children who witnessed the violent event.

Aside from UNICEF, the Commission on Human Rights also asked the public to refrain from spreading photos and videos of Nuezca's daughter.

On Sunday afternoon, Nuezca shot Sonia Gregorio, 55, and her son Frank Anthony, 25, multiple times in an argument over an improvised cannon.

As seen on now-viral videos, the murders happened after Nuezca's daughter, who proudly shouted "My father is a policeman,” was briefly mocked by Sonia.

Nuezca has since been detained and is facing two counts of murder charges.

