Tarlac killer cop might be a drug addict, Dela Rosa says

MANILA - The police officer who was caught on video shooting dead a mother and her son in Tarlac may be a drug addict, Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa said Wednesday as he noted the officer's background.

Dela Rosa, a former director of the Philippine National Police, said policeman Jonel Nuezca faced an administrative case for refusing to undergo mandatory drug testing. He believes the off-duty cop's action may have been affected by narcotics.

"He was already charged for evading drug testing, meaning adik 'yung tao na 'yun. Bakit ka umiiwas, bakit ka umiiwas sa drug testing kung hindi ka adik?” he told ANC's Headstart.

(He was already charged for evading drug testing, meaning that person is an addict. Why would you evade it, why evade drug testing if you're not an addict?)

"'Yung ganun na aksyon, sigurado ako apektado sa drugs 'yung utak nung tao na 'yun. Basta 'yung kaniyang decision-making apektado sa pagte-take niya ng droga," he said.

Nuezca, 46, has tested negative for illegal drugs, according to PNP Chief Gen. Debold Sinas.

In a video that was posted on social media, Nuezca shot dead his neighbors Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio after an altercation over "boga," a noisemaker popular during New Year celebrations.

Dela Rosa said what Nuezca did was a "cold-blooded" killing as there was no provocation from the victims. He said Nuezca deserves the death penalty for what he did.

Nuezca is currently facing 2 counts of murder for the Gregorios' slay.

