'Sundalo ni Kristo': Praying nun in iconic People Power photo dies at 63

Sister Porferia "Pingping" Ocariza during a commemoration of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution. Photo from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Sister Porferia "Pingping" Ocariza, the nun praying the rosary in the iconic photo during the 1986 People Power Revolution, passed away on Tuesday.

She was 63.

Her congregation Daughters of Saint Paul Philippines confirmed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying that the nun succumbed to cancer.

One of her confreres, Sister Rose Agtarap, described Ocariza as a valiant soldier of Christ who fought for the country.

"Magiting na sundalo ni Kristo, ipinaglaban mo ang kalayaan ng ating bayan. Ipinalaganap mo ang Mabuting Balita nang walang kapaguran," Agtarap said.

"At hanggang sa huli, nagpatotoo ka sa kapangyarihan ng panalangin, pagtitiis at pangangalaga sa kalikasan. Maraming salamat at maligayang paglalakbay tungo sa kasarinlang walang hanggan!"

[Valiant soldier of Christ, you fought for the country's freedom. You tirelessly worked to spread the Gospel. Until the end, you bore witness to the power of prayer, perseverance, and the protection of nature. Thank you and journey well to an everlasting freedom.]

Ocariza became one of the icons of the three-day revolution that deposed the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. when she bravely went to the front line of the barricade together with another religious sister while facing tanks and heavily armed soldiers.

In an interview with the Catholic News Service in 2016, Ocariza said when she stood at the barricade, she "believed heavily that God was there. God was there as if the seed [of democracy] was being planted."

