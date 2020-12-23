Pinoy hairdresser in UK gets COVID-19 vaccine despite being not in priority list

Part time care home hairdresser Grant Gannaban-O'Neill from Naga City receives the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine against COVID-19 in the UK. Photo courtesy of Grant G-O’Neill

LONDON - Forty-two year-old Grant Gannaban-O’Neill, who is originally from Naga City in the Philippines, was inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine last week despite being technically not in the priority list here.

Gannaban-O’Neill was given the jab because he is also a part-time hairdresser in a 150-bed capacity care home in Stevenage, England.

The UK, which started administering earlier this month the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNtech, is prioritizing residents and carers in care homes, anyone aged 80 and above, and the country's frontline heath and social care workers.



“Although I’m a registered nurse in the Philippines, I’m a hairdresser in this country. Part of my job as a hairdresser, I need to run a salon in the care home,” Gannaban-O’Neill said.



“I was given the chance to be vaccinated same as the healthcare workers and some of the staff in the home care,” he added.



The Pinoy hairdresser in Salisbury, England, who is now married to his British husband, said that because of the extended lockdown, care home residents are now in dire need of personal grooming, and he is happy to give them haircuts once he has completed the jab.

The vaccine is delivered in two doses, 21 days apart. It is said that a week after the second dose, the person inoculated would have developed full immunity, with 95 percent of effectivity or protection.



Care homes in the UK is one of the sectors hard-hit by the pandemic. A study by the University of Manchester suggests that more that 13,000 people from UK care homes have died of COVID-19 during the first wave.

Gannaban-O’Neill, who has worked in the same care home for nine years, is considered a frontliner. He said some 39 people have died of COVID-19 in his care home that is why is he is endorsing the vaccine.



“This is what we are waiting for. If we want to end the pandemic, this is the answer. And if you ask me what is the best Christmas gift I ever had, it is the vaccine,” he told ABS-CBN News.



He added: “My wish for our kabayans is to have the same benefits as what we are having here in the UK.”



Some 137,000 people in the priority list were vaccinated during the first week of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, according to government website www.gov.uk.

