Pasay allows several businesses to operate at full capacity

MANILA — The city government of Pasay said Wednesday it has allowed certain businesses to operate at full capacity as the country continued to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic that has hurt the economy.

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said the establishments must still follow strict health protocols to operate at full capacity. These include wearing of face masks and face shields, and temperature checks.

According to a memorandum from Calixto-Rubiano, among businesses that are allowed to operate at 100-percent capacity are:

Financial services such as money exchange, insurance, reinsurances, lending companies

Legal and accounting services

Management consultancy activities

Publishing and printing services

Film, music and TV production

Recruitment and placement agencies for overseas employment

Other services such as photography, fashion, industrial, graphic and interior design

Wholesale and retail trade of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles, including their parts and components

Repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles

Malls and commercial centers (non-leisure only), subject to pertinent guidelines issued by the Department of Trade and Industry

Non-leisure wholesale and retail establishment such as:

- Mall-based government frontline services

- Hardware stores

- Clothing and accessories

- Bookstores and office supplies stores

- Baby or infant care supplies

- Pet shops, pet food and pet care supplies

- IT, communications, and electronic equipment

- Flower, jewelry, novelty, antique, perfume shops

- Toy stores (but playgrounds and amusement areas must be closed)

- Music stores

- Art galleries (for selling only)

- Firearms and ammunition trading establishments

Travel services may operate at 100-percent capacity, subject to minimum health protocols, the memorandum added.

Other businesses that were allowed to operate are drive-in cinemas, internet cafes and computer shops of at least 30 square meters in size, as long as they have a city business permit and maintain physical distancing of at least one meter between work stations.

Testing, tutorial, and review centers may also operate, provided students must be at least 18 years old, and that instructors and students in a room must be at least 2 meters apart from each other.

Calixto-Rubiano said businesses are "encouraged to adopt alternative or flexible work arrangements so that not all employees are physically present on work premises at the same time."

The memorandum also advised people who are above 65 years old, those with health risks, and pregnant women to remain at home.

Meanwhile, open parks such as the Cultural Center of Philippines (CCP) complex, SM by the Bay, and other similar areas “may operate at the discretion of their management, for non-contact and non-group exercise or sports activities such as walking, jogging, swimming, bicycling, tennis, [and] badminton,” among others.

Gyms and fitness centers, barbershops, and pet grooming establishments may operate at 75-percent capacity.

Health experts earlier warned local governments against easing quarantine restrictions during the holidays as they anticipate a spike in COVID-19 cases.

— Report from Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

