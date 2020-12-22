Malacañang debunks Sinas, says taking photos, videos of crime needed

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque (left) refuted Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas (right) after the latter discouraged the public from taking videos of such incidents, saying this could put them at risk.

MANILA - Malacañang on Tuesday said documenting criminal activities so that authorities can have evidence of the crime is useful, even as Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas discouraged the public from taking videos of such incidents, saying this could put them at risk.

The statement comes after the gruesome shooting of 58-year-old Sonya Gregorio and her 25-year old son Frank Anthony by Police SSgt. Jonel Nuezca in Paniqui, Tarlac last Sunday.

“Well, may posibilidad po talaga na magkaroon ng … kumbaga danger doon sa buhay noong kumukuha ‘no. Pero ganoon pa man ‘no, nandiyan po ang teknolohiya para mapabilis po ang paglilitis noong mga lumalabag sa batas,” Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said, noting that this is the reason why authorities place CCTVs in the streets.

“So sa akin po, mas mabuti pa rin na nagkaroon tayo ng ganiyang video dahil napakadali pong patunayan ang pananagutan nitong pulis na ito dahil i-authenticate lang po iyong video na iyan kung sino ang kumuha at puwede na pong matanggap iyan bilang ebidensiya,” Roque said.

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, also underscored the importance of recording crimes as they happen.

It's up to the person if he or she wants to take a video when witnessing a crime, Dela Rosa told reporters in a text message when asked to comment on Sinas' statement that the public should take videos of crimes from afar and submit it to the police instead of uploading it online.

"Nasa tao na 'yan kung gusto niyang mag-video, if he or she is willing to take the risk na baka siya na naman ang babalingan ng shooter," said Dela Rosa.

"Video recording of crimes happening before your eyes is very useful in criminal investigation. It is a great help to police investigators," he said.

Nuezca was caught on video shooting the Gregorios after an argument over an improvised noisemaking cannon being used by Frank. The video of the killing quickly went viral on social media and ignited calls for his punishment, and police brutality to stop.

Nuezca, who confessed to the crime, is facing two counts of murder and is under the custody of authorities.

