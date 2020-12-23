Dropped the ball or not, Duque must see pandemic through to the end, says Locsin

MANILA - Health Secretary Francisco Duque III must remain in his post through the end of the pandemic, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said Wednesday, despite supposed mishandling of a COVID-19 vaccine deal with Pfizer.

"We all believe he must stay health secretary to see this pandemic through to its end," Locsin wrote on Twitter, "whether he dropped the ball, didn't know what to do with the ball or was told that a country whose only national sport other than patintero is basketball lacked a court to play ball."

Last week, Locsin alleged that an unnamed government official cost the Philippines its early access to COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US drug maker, which are now being distributed to several countries.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson later revealed it was Duque behind the supposed bungled deal, which could have allowed the country to acquire 10 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as early as January 2021.

Duque denied causing the delay, saying all talks with Pfizer were not binding and the pharmaceutical giant didn't promise then to provide 10 million doses of vaccine.

In another tweet, Locsin defended Pfizer again for its “free and harmless" clause, which was not unusual for any vaccine developer.

“See, it may well have been that we lacked a basketball court in which to play ball. And this ball was flat, a disc and required subzero ice rink. But that it was because Pfizer required—like all other manufacturers—it be held free & harmless for side effects was, is bull****,” he said.

Senators have been calling for Duque's resignation over his department's handling of the health crisis, which has already recorded over 464,000 coronavirus infections in the country. More than 9,000 people have also died from the disease, which is caused by the virus.

In June, the Ombudsman launched an investigation against Duque and other health officials over alleged lapses in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investigation includes delays in the procurement of personal protective equipment and other medical gear for health workers; alleged lapses and irregularities that caused deaths among health workers; delays in the processing and release of benefits for medical workers who died or got severely ill due to COVID-19; and the "confusing and delayed reporting" of coronavirus cases and deaths.

President Rodrigo Duterte defended Duque.

