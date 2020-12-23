81 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19 - DFA

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 12,820 on Wednesday as 81 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also reported 104 new recoveries, and 24 new fatalities among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,576, as 8,333 of those infected have recovered, while 911 have died.

The DFA said some previously confirmed cases, fatalities and recoveries in two European countries were delisted from the total figures due to clerical error.

Figures today show 81 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, 104 new recoveries, and 24 new fatalities among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/osRCG080b8 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 23, 2020

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 803 in the Asia Pacific, 309 in Europe, 2,402 in the Middle East and Africa, and 62 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 464,004 people. The tally includes 9,048 deaths, 429,972 recoveries, and 24,984 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 78 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.71 million deaths.

Treatment for the disease using off-label drugs are still undergoing trial, while COVID-19 vaccines are already being administered in the United Kingdom and the United States.

