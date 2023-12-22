Rainy Christmas weekend in Luzon: PAGASA

It's going to be a rainy long Christmas weekend in most of Luzon as the strong northeast monsoon or amihan and the shear line continue to prevail, weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

However, most of southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will experience generally fair weather with possible isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

There is a low chance of a weather disturbance in the country through the end of the year, weather forecaster Benison Estareja said.

This Friday, the shear line where the cool amihan and the humid easterlies blowing from the Pacific meet, will batter mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Camarines Norte will with scattered moderate to at times rains.

Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cordillera Administrative Region, Rizal, Laguna, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will be cloudy with rains due to Amihan.

Kalayaan Islands in the West Philippine Sea will also be rainy due to the remnant low pressure area of Tropical Depression Kabayan.

PAGASA cautioned the residents of all these areas to watch out for likely flooding and landslides.

Small boats remain are not allowed to sail over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon due to big waves that could reach 6 meters in height from the amihan.

Heavy rains may continue to batter the eastern side of Luzon, from Isabela down to Quezon, on Saturday.

The rains are forecast to ease up by Christmas eve and will be concentrated in the northern portions of Ilocos Region, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley.

Christmas Day will be rainy in Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Bicol Region.

Amihan may also bring isolated light rains over the western sections of Ilocos Region and Central Luzon through the long weekend.

In Metro Manila, Estareja said amihan rains are expected from Friday evening through early Saturday but the rest of the Christmas weekend may only have isolated light rains.