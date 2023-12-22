PITX: Travel light this holiday season

Passengers wait for their designated bus at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Paranaque City on December 22, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

The Department of Transportation (DOTr), Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Philippine National Police inspected one of the biggest bus terminal in Metro Manila Friday.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said he is satisfied with the security protocols at the terminal.

”May X-ray machine naman sila pagpasok dito, and ang tingin ko meron naman silang ginagaWang baggage check but hindi nga lang 100 percent. Ang PITX kasi on their own meron silang security, meron din tayong PNP so tingin ko sapat naman yung security personnel ng PITX,” Bautista said.

On Thursday, MMDA General Manager Procopio “Popoy” Lipana expressed dissatisfaction with the terminal’s security measures and suggested some improvements.

According to PNP Chief P/Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., they have not monitored any security threat this holiday season but still he assured the public that they are on top of the situation.

“Wala naman tayong namo-monitor na threats but nevertheless this is our practice to make sure that we give assurance to the public na ang kapulisan ay nandiyan together with the other agencies at saka yung mga security providers natin,” Acorda said.

According to the PITX management, as of 4:00 p.m., the crowd estimate at the terminal reached 96,578 and could go as high as 150,000 until Friday evening.

Kolyn Calbasa, Corporate Affairs Officer of PITX, encouraged passengers to travel light this holiday season.

“For the baggage, please travel light kasi ma-tsa-charge din naman po kayo sa bus company kapag mas maraming bagahe. allowed po ang pets dito sa ating terminal, need lang po na fully vaccinated, may leash, at the same time cages,” Calbasa said.