People visit a Christmas tiangge in Mandaluyong City on December 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The northeast monsoon and shear line may bring significant amount of rains in parts of the country within the next three days including Christmas Eve, weather bureau PAGASA said.

PAGASA said heavy to intense rains measuring 100-200 mm will affect Isabela, Aurora and Quezon while moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm)

will affect Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Quirino, and Camarines Norte this Friday, December 22.

On Saturday, December 23, there will be moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm) in mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands.

On December 24, there will be moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm) in

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Quirino, Isabela and Aurora.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps," PAGASA said.