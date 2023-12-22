Padilla backs SMNI, condemns 'baseless' NTC suspension

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" Padilla. Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB/file

MANILA — Sen. Robin Padilla on Friday scored the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) over its 30-day suspension order against Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), alleging "lack of due process" in the decision.

Padilla, who chairs the Senate committee on public information and mass media, said he plans to formally file a resolution supporting SMNI and condemning NTC when the Senate resumes work in January.

He said the resolution will read: "The NTC, in its show cause and suspension order, failed to indicate the need to suspend the operations of the SMNI, much more express how this is necessary to avoid serious and irreparable damage or inconvenience to the public or to private interests."

Padilla said SMNI has been "instrumental" in assisting the government in its anti-terrorism efforts.

NTC on Thursday disclosed that it has issued a show cause order with 30-day suspension against Swara Sug Media Corporation (Swara Sug) with business/trade name SMNI.

The NTC acknowledged the House of Representatives' declaration in Resolution No. 189 that Swara Sug violated at least three specific provisions of its legislative franchise.

But Padilla believes NTC's suspension order was "baseless."

"The baseless issuance of a 30-day suspension order is a transgression of SMNI's right to due process, which will result in serious and irreparable damage to it and its employees no less," he said.

The administrative hearing by the NTC following the issuance of the said order will be on January 4, 2024.