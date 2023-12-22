New lawyers take oath

More than 3,000 successful 2023 Bar examinees took their oath as new members of the Philippine Bar and signed the Roll of Attorneys in a special en banc session of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at SMX convention center in Pasay.

The Supreme Court said this is the first time that the administration of the Lawyer’s Oath and signing of the Roll of Attorneys was done in the same ceremony.

The top law schools and the top 20 bar examinees were individually recognized, led by first placer Ephraim Porciuncula Bie from the UST Faculty of Civil Law.

Stressing that the bar exams were not checked by artificial intelligence, 2023 Bar Chairperson Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando introduced the various examiners that made up this year’s committee.

In his message, 2023 Bar Chairperson Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando urged the new lawyers to abide by the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA) at all times, protect the truth, keep watch of their tongue, follow the law, and be humble.

“Aside from the words of your oath, keep the commandments of CPRA at heart. You are to act with independence, with propriety with fidelity, with competence, with diligence, with equality and finally with accountability. At the very least, May your words and actions as a lawyer be guided by the rules of basic decency, professional integrity and universal inclusivity. Likewise remember to Keep your feet on the ground,” said Hernando.

