Most Pinoys to celebrate Christmas 'same as last year,' to face 2024 'with hope'

People look for low-cost merchandise as they do their early Christmas shopping in Divisoria, Manila on December 11, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Majority of Filipinos will celebrate Christmas this year "same as last year," a Pulse Asia survey showed Friday, with almost all respondents adding that they will face 2024 "with hope."

The survey, conducted from December 3 to 7, 2023, found that 41 percent of the 1,200 respondents said their holiday celebration this year will be as prosperous as the one they had a year ago, while 16 percent said it will be similarly not prosperous as last year.

Thirty percent of the respondents said they will celebrate Christmas "more prosperous" than last year, while 13 percent said they are "poorer" now than the previous year.

Meanwhile, 92 percent of the respondents said they will face 2024 "with hope."

"Amidst the various challenges Filipinos face on a daily basis, most of them continue to remain optimistic, with 92 percent saying they will face the new year with hope. This is the prevailing sentiment in every geographic area and socio-economic grouping... Only 1 percent will face 2024 without hope while 7 percent are ambivalent on the matter," the Pulse Asia said.

The survey firm noted that these figures "do not differ significantly from those recorded by Pulse Asia Research in November 2022."