Marcos Jr invites public to attend Simbang Gabi in Malacañang

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Friday invited Filipinos to visit Malacañang, which has opened its gates to the public for the entire duration of the Simbang Gabi.

In a video message posted on his social media accounts, the President said Malacañang has also prepared traditional Filipino Christmas treats like bibingka and puto bumbong for the visiting public to enjoy.

“Merry Christmas po sa inyong lahat. At muli ngayong Pasko ay binuksan natin ulit ang Palasyo para sa inyong lahat. Open house po kami ngayon, habang may Simbang Gabi open house po ang Palasyo. Puntahan po niyo kami, bisita kayo, kumpleto ang mga pakain natin ng bibingka at saka siyempre yumg specialty ko, Puto Bumbong,” Marcos said.

“Lahat ng mga anak ninyo, mga bata, para magsaya naman sila habang nag-aantay ng Simbang Gabi. So sana magkita tayo dito sa Palasyo para meron tayong Pasko sa Palasyo.”

Simbang Gabi masses are being held at 4:30 a.m. in front of the Mabini Hall of the Palace.

For its annual “Tara sa Palasyo” festivities Malacañang had turned the Kalayaan grounds into a Christmas-themed carnival where the public can enjoy various rides and games for free.