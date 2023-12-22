Gatchalian vows to intensify laws vs 'scammers'

Smartphones have allowed online shopping to grow in the Philippines. ABS-CBN News file photo

Senator Win Gatchalian vowed Friday to push for laws that would severely punish "scammers," specifically those who continue to use SIM cards and phones to victimize innocent individuals.

Gatchalian made the commitment, days after three individuals who allegedly posed as his office staff, were allowed by the Pasay Regional Trial Court to post bail in relation to the senator's estafa charges.

According to Gatchalian, the person who duped a number of people using his name remains in jail.

Gatchalian said many people continue to victimize people using registered SIM cards.

"If we are not going to be be strict with the registration of prepaid SIM card, we will still continue to see scammers, spammers, fraudsters victimizing innocent people," Gatchalian pointed out.

"In fact marami pa kong nakukuhang spam ngayon. Loan, or jackpot. So, ibig sabihin marami pa rin ang nakakakuha ng prepaid SIM card na gamit pekeng pangalan at pekeng identity. At we can only solve that issue if we have our national ID," Gatchalian said.

The problem, however, is that up to this day, only 30 percent of national ID applicants have been released to their actual owners.

Gatchalian said additional budget will be given to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) for the speedy production of national ID.

He said the Senate is in the thick of discussing a bill that would punish users and sellers of registered SIM cards, and that would include those who post them in social media platforms.

"Di ba nagbebenta ng GCash account, or nagbebenta ng prepaid SIM cards sa Facebook. Ngayon, by mere posting those, magiging criminal activity and accessory ka na to a crime," Gatchalian pointed out.

"Ngayon kasi pag pinost mo, pwede mong sabihin na 'hindi naman akin yan eh, sa ibang tao lang yan eh'," he said.

"Nagiging rampant na rin yung pagbebenta ng pre-registered SIM card, pre-registered GCash account, na nagiging root cause ng money laundering, and also vehicle ng money laundering and other crimes," the senator pointed out.

The bill expanding the scope and power of SIM card registration law is now under deliberation at the Senate, Gatchalian said.