Flu-like illnesses 'lower' compared to reported cases 2 weeks ago

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said, based on data, cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILIs) in recent weeks "are lower compared to the reported cases two weeks prior" in a batch of written responses sent to reporters.

The DOH said this year saw less ILI-related fatalities, registering 271 deaths compared to 485 the previous year.

The World Health Organization defines influenza-like illnesses as “acute respiratory infections with onset within the past 10 days, presenting with cough and fever (body temperature of above 38.0°C).”

The agency added that community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), influenza, and COVID-19 are all considered respiratory diseases.

"They all look almost the same, but have different causes. As the symptoms like cough, colds, and sometimes fever are very similar to each other, it is best for a doctor or other trained health professional to help a patient distinguish. There are other clinical factors to consider, such as how fast the symptoms developed, their timing, other possibly related signs and symptoms, and how bad the symptoms are," DOH said.

The agency explained that viral pneumonia usually heals without need for treatment in healthy individuals but antivirals can be prescribed to vulnerable people including the elderly and immunocompromised. It also advised that antibiotics should only be advised for bacterial or fungal pneumonia cases.

Most individuals can recover from flu in less than two weeks but at-risk populations including infants, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with comorbidities may develop severe symptoms.

'Walking pneumonia'

But how are "walking pneumonia", mild and severe respiratory illnesses distinguished from each other?

DOH explained that "walking pneumonia" pertains to the acute lung infection caused by the bacteria Mycoplasma pneumoniae presenting mild symptoms, allowing individuals to still roam around.

"Mild or moderate respiratory illnesses usually present with respiratory manifestations but without respiratory distress (difficulty in breathing)," it added.

The health department listed preventive measures for influenza-like illnesses, as follows:

Frequent handwashing, disinfection of surfaces, and limiting contact with individuals exhibiting symptoms of influenza in household settings;

Adherence to infection and prevention control measures such as wearing of well-fitted medical grade face mask, hand hygiene before and after use of personal protective equipment, and using dedicated patient-care equipment in health facilities; and

Recommending vaccination of children, parents, guardians, and school personnel and observing healthy behaviors to prevent the spread of virus in schools and childcare institutions.

"The DOH continues to recommend minimum public health standards such as masking when sick or if vulnerable, covering coughs or coughing into one’s elbow and hand hygiene, and good airflow and ventilation," the department said.