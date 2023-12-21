LOS ANGELES — Christmas came early for a group of Filipino Workers.

The Pilipino Workers Center and the California’s Labor Commission office announced a settlement in a wage theft case that had gone on for 5 years and involved 148 workers, mostly Filipino immigrants.

The former caregivers received a $5.5-million dollar settlement from Angela Reingold, owner of Adat Shalom Bord and Care.

An investigation was launched against Adat Shalom in 2017, when workers complained of earning less than $3 an hour. Some say they were only paid for 6 hours while working 24-hour shifts.

"We just saw how the working conditions were so bad and there’s only 6 houses but people were working around the clock. Sometimes they had a partner, sometimes they didn’t," said Pilipino Workers Center Executive Director Aqui Soriano Versoza.



The workers, she added, typically tended to patients with Alzheimer's disease, "so oftentimes it was very heavy work."

"I felt like I was being fooled. Our salary for 15 days was $750. We were earning less than $1,500 for a month, six days a week, just 1 day off," said former Adat Shalom employee Sinagtala Limbo.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The investigation led in 2018 to $8.5 million in citations against Adat Shalom’s owner Angelica Reingold, who also owns 6 other facilities. Despite Reingold’s appeal, the citations were upheld in 2021.

The state’s labor commissioner’s office also filed a lawsuit against Reingold for an improper transfer of assets.

"Finally, we’re vindicated. Hopefully, this encourages fellow Filipinos to fight for their rights, there are many more. I have friends [who are] scared to come out because of their legal status," said Art Del Rosario, another former Adat Shalom Worker.

About $2 million of the settlement has been paid and is being dispersed to the workers based on the hours and wages they are owed.

While it has been difficult to collect money in some wage theft cases despite convictions, Versoza and officials say communicating with the labor department had helped prevent the transfer of assets, which was a common practice for the businesses facing wage theft allegations.